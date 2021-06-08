Judge sentences admitted Robeson County gang member connected to birthday party shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WMBF) – A Maxton man will spend nearly a year in prison following a shooting at a birthday party.
Jonathan Clark, 28, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Clark to 11 months in prison and five years of supervised release for unlawfully possessing a firearm.
He was arrested after a deadly shooting at a birthday party in July 2019 in Red Springs.
Zaebrian Locklear was arrested and charged with the shooting death of John Campbell III at the party.
While processing the crime scene, officers said they found shell casings that matched a Draco AK-47 style gun that Clark possessed.
Authorities interviewed Clark who admitted to having the gun and shooting it in the air during a fight at the party.
Clark also admitted to being a gang member and associated with the Folk Nation. He also told officers he was a convicted felon and had served multiple years in prison.
