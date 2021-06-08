Gov. McMaster launches jobs initiative with SC technical colleges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new effort between the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce and the technical college at a news conference Tuesday morning.
Under the new partnership, unemployed South Carolina claimants will have the option of exploring short-term retraining programs offered at their area technical college in lieu of conducting a weekly job search. Upon enrolling in and attending a short-term training program, the claimant continues to forgo the weekly job search requirement and receive benefits.
McMaster said South Carolina is “poised to really jump ahead” if we the state can get everyone trained for a wide variety of areas of employment.
“Through the power of our technical colleges we have an opportunity to jump ahead ten years through education,” he said. “We have the culture and people who are ready to take the next step forward and we just need to get them trained and ready for work.”
The cost of the workforce training program is free to the student because of McMaster’s January allocation of $8 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to the state’s technical colleges. Those GEER funds will provide scholarships to cover the cost of retraining 3,100 South Carolinians.
South Carolinians wishing to participate in the new training programs can find more information by visiting the S.C. Technical College System’s website.
Currently, there are an estimated 82,000 available jobs in South Carolina.
