Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office swears-in newest four-legged member
K-9 Dukat with his handler, deputy Cody Thompson, and Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | June 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 4:13 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has a new, and furry, member on its force.

Sheriff Carter Weaver swore in K-9 Dukat. He is an 18-month-old German Shepherd-Beglian Malinois mix.

He was born in Poland but made his way to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office through Astro Working Dogs in Greenville, S.C.

K-9 Dukat is a narcotic detection dog and also trained in tracking.

The newest K-9 officer has been working and training with his handler, deputy Cody Thompson, for the past five weeks.

Weaver said Thompson and K-9 Dukat are the perfect partners because of their strong work ethic and commitment to serving Georgetown County.

