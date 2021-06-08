Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office swears-in newest four-legged member

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has a new, and furry, member on its force.
Sheriff Carter Weaver swore in K-9 Dukat. He is an 18-month-old German Shepherd-Beglian Malinois mix.
He was born in Poland but made his way to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office through Astro Working Dogs in Greenville, S.C.
K-9 Dukat is a narcotic detection dog and also trained in tracking.
The newest K-9 officer has been working and training with his handler, deputy Cody Thompson, for the past five weeks.
Weaver said Thompson and K-9 Dukat are the perfect partners because of their strong work ethic and commitment to serving Georgetown County.
