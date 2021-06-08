FIRST ALERT: Summer pattern in full swing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -A typical summer pattern of heat, humidity and daily storm chances will remain in place.
Tonight will be warm and muggy. A few showers and storms will be possible through the evening and again around sunrise. Temperatures will only drop into the lower to middle 70s.
Wednesday will be warm and very muggy again with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s once again. Rain chances will return to 40% with pop up showers and storms at times.
The rest of the week will feature more of the same with high humidity in place. Temperatures will warm a few degrees into the middle to upper 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. The lingering humidity will keep the risk of downpours in the forecast at times through Saturday.
A surge of slightly drier air will try to move into the region by Sunday and will drop the humidity and rain chances just a bit.
