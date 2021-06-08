FIRST ALERT: Muggy week continues with scattered showers and storms

The rest of the week will feature more of the same with high humidity in place. Temperatures will warm a few degrees into the middle to upper 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. As we head into CCMF weekend, the typical summertime weather pattern continues with a 30% chance of rain each day, except for Saturday. Saturday looks to feature a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon/evening hours. It’s important to note than no day this week will be a washout. While others see the rain, many of you will stay dry for a day or two. Just keep that in mind for those outdoor plans.