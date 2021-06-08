FIRST ALERT: Muggy week continues with scattered showers and storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity will linger through the week, leading to showers and storms each day through the work week and into the weekend.
This unsettled typical summer weather pattern is firmly in place until a strong cold front or something knocks it out of our area. Unfortunately, if you are looking for relief, that doesn’t look to be happening anytime soon.
Today will be warm and very muggy with temperatures climbing into the low-mid 80s once again. Clouds will be the main story today with a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. We’re just looking at more cloud cover thanks to the increased humidity and winds out of the southwest, fueling the clouds along with the showers and storms. Rain chances will range from 30% on the sand today to 40% inland.
The rest of the week will feature more of the same with high humidity in place. Temperatures will warm a few degrees into the middle to upper 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. As we head into CCMF weekend, the typical summertime weather pattern continues with a 30% chance of rain each day, except for Saturday. Saturday looks to feature a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon/evening hours. It’s important to note than no day this week will be a washout. While others see the rain, many of you will stay dry for a day or two. Just keep that in mind for those outdoor plans.
If you are planning to head to CCMF, now would be a great time to download our First Alert Weather App!
