FIRST ALERT: High humidity and a few storms to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -A typical summer pattern of heat, humidity and daily storm chances will remain in place through the rest of the week.
Tonight will be warm and muggy. A few showers and storms will be possible through the evening and again around sunrise. Temperatures will only drop into the lower to middle 70s.
Thursday will be very warm and very muggy again with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 80s at the beach and hitting 90 inland. Rain chances will return to 40% across inland areas and 30% near the beaches with pop up showers and storms at times.
Friday and Saturday will feature more of the same with high humidity in place. Temperatures will remain summer-like in the middle to upper 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. The lingering humidity will keep the risk of downpours in the forecast at times through Saturday. The best chance of storms will arrive late Friday and again on Saturday afternoon. A few of the storms could be a bit strong with frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.
A surge of slightly drier air will try to move into the region by Sunday and will drop the humidity and rain chances just a bit. Rain chances by Sunday will drop to 20% with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.
