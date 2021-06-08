CCU alum hosts World Ocean Day cleanup project in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Coastal Carolina University graduate is on a mission to improve the planet one cleanup project at a time.
Cheyenne Cunningham is hosting a beach cleanup Tuesday for World Ocean Day. She’s setting up the cleanup right by the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.
Cunningham said this is the only World Ocean Day event registered in South Carolina.
The location for the beach cleanup was chosen because of the high tourism volume and easy access.
People planning to attend the cleanup don’t need to have anything with them. However, bringing water to stay hydrated is highly encouraged. Cunningham is providing gloves and litter/recycling bags.
WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman was live on the beach Tuesday morning and found several pieces of trash and countless cigarette butts in just a matter of seconds.
Cunningham said whether people come out to the cleanup project or pick up trash on their own time, look for items that aren’t natural to the area like trash cigarettes, straws or even paper.
The oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth’s surface, so it’s important people take care of it.
“People need to develop a relationship with the ocean or with anything in order to want to protect it,” Cunningham said. “That’s what we’re doing this morning [Tuesday] by taking this initiative is promoting awareness and develop a connection with the ocean overall.”
The cleanup happens rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.