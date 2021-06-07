Troopers ask for help to find vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash that left one person hurt in the Lake City area.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Davis Street (Secondary 1321) around 9:45 p.m. on May 17.
Authorities said an unknown vehicle traveling southbound struck a pedestrian before leaving the scene.
The public can submit anonymous tips by calling SCHP at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505. You can also submit tips online here.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.