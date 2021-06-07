SummerFest! in Barefoot Landing kicks off Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Barefoot Landing kicks off its ‘SummerFest!’ event with fireworks Monday.
The firework shows happen every Monday night from June 7 through the summer.
Not only can people experience the Monday night light shows but also live music. Barefoot Landing businesses are eager to welcome people in.
Crooked Hammock Brewery opened in March and it’s the first summer they’re experiencing the festivities.
Inside and out, the brewery has a place for everyone to enjoy food, fun, drinks and fireworks.
“We have a bunch of outdoor spaces, a place to grab a beer is our ‘happy camper’. It’s a short walk away from the lawn where the live music will be,” Crooked Hammock Brewery marketing coordinator Lindsay Kurkela said. “I think it will be a great summer for everybody here at Barefoot Landing.”
Barefoot Landing has a calendar for SummerFest! here.
