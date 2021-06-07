Summer Light: Art by Night starts this week at Brookgreen Gardens

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - No matter the time of year, a trip to Brookgreen Gardens is always memorable. For the first time ever, they are introducing Summer Light: Art by Night.
The display begins on Wednesday, June 9th and runs Wednesday-Saturday through August 21st from 7-10pm. This is your chance to see the gardens come to life each evening with nine lighted installations throughout the grounds.
In the Rosen Gallery, experience the National Sculpture Society’s 88th Annual Awards Exhibition.
Come along with us for everything you can experience this season at Brookgreen Gardens!
