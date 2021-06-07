‘Show love’: Florence community organizer hopes to help curb violence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Across the Pee Dee, gun violence has increased, and in many cases, teenagers have been involved.
Ashley O. Davis with Canvas the Courts said it’s our responsibility to show people the right way.
“We have to show our youth that it’s not okay to hate people, it is not okay to bash people, it’s not okay to fight back with crime,” Davis said.
Davis helped organize Canvas the Courts, a project designed to bring new life to city parks in urban neighborhoods.
She wants Canvas the Courts to set an example for other people to bring new ideas to help give people an outlet.
“You just can’t talk about better anymore, you have to show people there’s a better route, and the simple way to do that is to show love,” Davis said.
Davis said our community needs role models and it’s going to take everyone working together to get things back on track.
“My choice is to give young people something to encourage them, something to uplift them and show them they don’t have to go the same route others in their neighborhoods are going,” Davis said.
Another organization out of Darlington County, Stop the Violence Peacemakers Ministries, is holding a stop the violence forum at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
