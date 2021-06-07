Second man charged with murder in Pee Dee woman’s death; arrested in N.C.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A third person has been arrested in connection to a woman’s murder after her body was found in a wooded area in Florence County.
Demarcus Bluett, 26, faces several charges including robbery and murder.
He is accused of robbing 50-year-old Mary Brown last month on T.V. Road and then shooting her before driving away.
Johnny Love Jr. has also been arrested and charged with murder in the case.
Authorities said Love was also part of the robbery. They said he drove Brown in her vehicle to some woods near East Old Marion Highway where he tried to set the vehicle on fire.
A third person, Schquitia Jackson, was charged with accessory after the fact to felony or murder in connection to Brown’s death.
Authorities said Jackson knowingly dropped off Love in the area of 2099 North Irby Street in order to remove the victim’s vehicle.
Bluett was taken into custody in Guilford County, N.C. and waived extradition to Florence County. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday.
