Marlboro County School District offering $500 stipend to vaccinated teachers, staff

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Teachers and staff at Marlboro County schools will have an extra incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The school district announced at Monday night’s board meeting that a $500 stipend will be awarded to each employee who shows proof of being totally vaccinated. They must also show that they will be returning to work in the Marlboro County School District for the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said he hopes this will address two issues: reaching 100% teacher/staff vaccinations and retention of quality staff.
Currently, 68% of MCSD staff are vaccinated.
The district said it has seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases since teachers and staff started receiving the vaccine.
The payout for teachers and staff will take place in August 2021.
The school district’s lead nurse also said she would like to see more students who are eligible get the vaccine at clinics that the district has been holding.
Right now, the school district has 25 students who have been vaccinated at district-sponsored clinics.
