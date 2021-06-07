Many Myrtle Beach hotels completely booked up during CCMF weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest is just days away and if you haven’t booked a place to stay, you might be out of luck.
The events kick off Thursday through Sunday at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place.
Several short-term rental companies along Ocean Boulevard said they have no more rooms available during the CCMF dates.
Two hotels declined on-camera interviews, but employees stated their company has been booked for those exact dates for weeks. And staff members are feeling a bit overwhelmed because there won’t be any vacancies until next Monday.
However, other hotel employees said although they’re fully booked during CCMF, they’re excited to have more people coming back for the major music festival. They added that they have enough staff members to help those who are booked at the hotel.
The resort manager for the Caribbean Resort and Villas, Denise Clarke, said their hotel wasn’t sure what to expect with hotel bookings for CCMF this year.
“We did not really know what to expect, everything was coming in slow,” said Clarke.
But the reservations flowed in, and now they’re 100% booked the entire weekend.
“Sold out,” she said. “I hear our sister properties are sold out as well.”
Multiple other hotel properties, like the Aqua Beach Inn, also said they will have zero rooms during CCMF weekend.
“We’re sold out,” said front desk employee Rikayah Mention. “If you don’t already have a reservation, I don’t think you’re going to find one anywhere. If you do find one, it’s going to be super expensive.”
With so many people headed to the Grand Strand, these hotels said they’re working to ensure they’ll be fully staffed for what could be a busy and hectic weekend.
“Staffing, I would say everybody is short-staffed,” Mention said. “We’re making the best of it. With the staff we have, we’re getting the job done.”
“It was a little hard to get staff in the beginning, we are still in the process of recruiting and getting everyone trained,” Clarke said. “We are ready. We are ready to just welcome everybody and for people to have fun.”
