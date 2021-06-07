Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance overturns after crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An ambulance was involved in a crash Monday in Myrtle Beach, police said.
The crash has closed the northbound lanes of Robert M. Grissom Parkway and the westbound lanes of Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to authorities.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said the crash, which happened around 12:15 p.m., involved a Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance and an SUV.
A photo from the scene shows the ambulance overturned.
Vest said he was not aware of any potential injuries or if there were any patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.
The public is being asked to seek alternate routes as first responders work the scene.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.