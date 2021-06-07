Horry County to begin flood buyout enrollment process in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those hoping to have the county buy their flood-prone home in the Socastee area could hear from leaders this month.
Back in March, state and county leaders announced that Horry County received $15.6 million in federal grants for flood mitigation activities. Over $13 million is dedicated to relocating repeat flood victims in the Socastee community along the Intracoastal Waterway.
The buyout program is voluntary and will pay for the cost of purchasing, demolishing and stabilizing lots for over 60 homes that have seen repeated flooding over the years, like those in the Rosewood community.
County officials said on Monday they will begin the enrollment process this month by contacting the homeowners who have been pre-screened based on interest in the program and overall risk.
The county said it anticipates that it will be opening a larger enrollment opportunity after the initial enrollment period.
Officials are also warning residents to be on the lookout for misinformation and scams about the flood buyout program.
“Whenever a new governmental assistance program is rolled out, there is always a potential for fraud, so please be aware that other groups or individuals may be providing information that is not accurate and may seek to compromise your personal information,” the county stated in a press release.
Anyone with any questions about the program can contact the Horry County Office of Community Development at 843-915-7033.
