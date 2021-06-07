Food Lion set to open new location on S.C. 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new supermarket in the Myrtle Beach area will soon open their doors to customers.
Food Lion’s newest location at 9616 Highway 707 will open on June 16 from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., according to a press release from the supermarket chain.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Food Lion for close to 20 years, and I’ve served the towns and cities of the Grand Strand in the North Myrtle Beach area for most of my career,” said Jeff Cope, store manager of the new Food Lion. “I’m looking forward to serving neighbors and supporting the Murrells Inlet communities. I’m also excited to bring new employment opportunities to the area.”
The new store will also offer the Food Lion to Go service, enabling customers to order their groceries for same-day pickup.
There are more than a dozen Food Lion supermarkets in the Myrtle Beach area.
