FIRST ALERT: Muggy Monday features additional rain chances

It’s a big weekend for us here in Myrtle Beach as the Carolina Country Music Festival returns to the Grand Strand. We’re giving you the First Alert to that forecast now and continuing to monitor any changes that might arrive throughout the week. For now, it’s going to be warm, muggy and feature afternoon shower and storm chances for nearly every single day. Highs on the sand will be in the low-mid 80s Thursday through Sunday for the main three days. The best rain chance right now looks to be on Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and storms.