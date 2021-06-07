FIRST ALERT: Muggy Monday features additional rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It feels downright miserable as you step out the door this morning. We are muggy and that’s not going to change throughout the day. High humidity will continue for whatever plans you might have to start the new work week. Along with the mugginess, we add in the showers and storm chances.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s today under a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will remain high and it won’t take much for the scattered showers and storms to develop today. Look for showers to increase in size and number as we head through the morning hours and into the early afternoon.
The best chance of rain today for the beaches will be in the morning and early afternoon hours. The later in the day we go, showers and storms will begin to migrate toward the inland communities and areas. Due to that, rain chances are at 30% for the beaches and 40% inland. This trend doesn’t only happen today but even into the new work week with highs in the low-mid 80s through Wednesday and scattered showers and storms.
It’s a big weekend for us here in Myrtle Beach as the Carolina Country Music Festival returns to the Grand Strand. We’re giving you the First Alert to that forecast now and continuing to monitor any changes that might arrive throughout the week. For now, it’s going to be warm, muggy and feature afternoon shower and storm chances for nearly every single day. Highs on the sand will be in the low-mid 80s Thursday through Sunday for the main three days. The best rain chance right now looks to be on Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and storms.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.