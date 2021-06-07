FIRST ALERT: Low chance of development in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s early in the 2021 hurricane season but we are watching one small chance of development in the tropics.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Thursday or Friday.
The National Hurricane Center says some gradual development will be possible thereafter as the system moves slowly northwestward toward Central America. The chance of development remains low at 20% but will be something we keep an eye on. It’s important to note that this does not pose a threat to the Carolinas.
The next named storm on our list would be Bill. Long range models continue to hint at some activity picking up toward the middle and end of June. We will keep an eye on the tropics. Of course, should anything form, we will give you the First Alert.
