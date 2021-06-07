City leaders to launch ‘Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful’ program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new program will help to beautify the Grand Strand and its beaches.
On Monday, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Palmetto Pride and Keep America Beautiful to launch the “Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful” program.
Leaders said the Myrtle Beach chapter will consist of increasing beautification efforts along with recycling and reducing litter.
“The training we do today will help build that foundation even more, and go out into the community and do things that are owned by community members to create cleaner, greener and more beautiful places for the citizens to live, work and play,” said Mallory Coffey with Keep South Carolina Beautiful.
Chamber CEO Karen Riordan said it will take the whole community to “Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful.”
“We are going to be looking for volunteers to come out and each do their part to keep their little section of where they live and their neighborhood, or where they work, clean and looking beautiful,” said Riordan.
The program is expected to receive its official designation this fall. Once it’s approved, it will join 700 affiliates across the nation of Keeping America Beautiful.
Anyone interested in learning more about participating in “Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful,” can contact KeepMyrtleBeachBeautiful@VisitMyrtleBeach.com
