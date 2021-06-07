Beach cleanup event to be held on World Ocean Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beach cleanup event is happening Tuesday in recognition of World Ocean Day.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine. Participants are asked to meet at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, close to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.
The beach cleanup is the only registered World Ocean Day event in the Carolinas this year.
Organizers say gloves and trash bags will be provided onsite. Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen and stay hydrated.
