Authorities make arrest in deadly Marion County shooting

Authorities make arrest in deadly Marion County shooting
Samuel Pacheco (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | June 7, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 2:18 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday it has made an arrest in a deadly shooting.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Samuel Pacheco of Conway in the shooting death of 55-year-old John Grainger back on June 1.

Investigators said Grainger was shot and killed in the yard of his home on Highway 41 near Highway 576 Bypass.

RELATED COVERAGE | Victim in deadly Marion Co. shooting identified

Pacheco is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was brought in to help investigate the case.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.