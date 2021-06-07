Authorities make arrest in deadly Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday it has made an arrest in a deadly shooting.
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Samuel Pacheco of Conway in the shooting death of 55-year-old John Grainger back on June 1.
Investigators said Grainger was shot and killed in the yard of his home on Highway 41 near Highway 576 Bypass.
Pacheco is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was brought in to help investigate the case.
