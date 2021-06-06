Victim of May crash in Florence County dies, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person involved in a crash last month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash originally occurred on May 27 in the area of Penile Road near Church Road, just south of Timmonsville.
Tidwell said a Polaris side-by-side vehicle was turning left onto a private drive on Penile Road when it was struck by a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer attempting to pass it.
Two people were in the Polaris and were both taken to the hospital. The driver died from their injuries on June 5, according to Tidwell.
The condition of the other passenger was not released.
The driver of the Mercury was the only person in that vehicle and was not hurt.
