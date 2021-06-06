The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force remembers D-Day on 77th anniversary

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - On this day in 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy ready to accept nothing less than victory. Now 77 years later, people continue to remember their courage, sacrifice and commitment to freedom.
Today marks the 77th anniversary of D-Day, a day with just as much significance and importance as it did back then at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.
“D-Day means freedom. D-Day is the reason we still have democracy,” said LTC Amy Gray, a volunteer with the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.
It’s a day when everything changed. A day soldiers knew would be different. A day we remember now, 77 years later. The Mighty Eighth played a critical role not only in World War II, but also on D-day. That’s a story Gray is happy to tell. Like while at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum’s World War II Weekend alongside a P-51 Mustang. The Allied Airmen’s Preservation Society hosted the Mighty Eighth to share their role in the war.
“The Mighty Eighth flying missions almost everyday with thousands of airplanes in the sky everyday engaging the Luftwaffe, bombing Germany was ultimately the reason for the change that occurs and turns the war around in our favor,” said Gray.
Not only do volunteers with the museum share the Mighty Eighth’s story, but listen to other World War II veterans’ experiences. They know it’s only through these stories that we can appreciate where we are and what days like today truly mean.
