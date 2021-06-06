FIRST ALERT: Rain chances round out the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and storms will continue to move across the Grand Strand this morning and into the early afternoon hours. We have a 40% chance of rain today, but some heavy downpours could take place underneath some of these showers. The rain will help to keep the clouds in place for most of the day, that will keep temperatures right around the low 80s for highs this afternoon.
Monday will be a very similar story in terms of rain chances. A 40% chance of scattered showers and storms is on the way. We could see some impressive rainfall totals come out of tomorrow’s rain. With a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, this could give way to some soaking rain across the area, which is good news because we need it!
Next week features more of the same. Off and on rain chances with warm temperatures and high humidity. So far, it looks like the best chance of any sort of dry time will take place mid-week.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.