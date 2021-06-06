DHEC: S.C. registers 169 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 169 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 492,308 and deaths to 8,594, officials said.
Horry County saw six new cases, while Florence County only had two.
The only confirmed death in Sunday’s report occurred in Cherokee County.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 deaths across the state, click here.
According to DHEC, 12,489 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 1.8%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
