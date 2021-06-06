Box truck crashes into utility pole in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers are being asked to avoid an area in Conway after a wreck involving a box truck.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Pee Dee Highway and Lucas Bay Road at 2:38 p.m. Sunday.
The driver of the box truck drove into the woods and took down a utility pole, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
HCFR asks drivers to find alternative routes as first responders and utility workers do monitor the scene safely.
No power outages from either Horry Electric Cooperative or Santee Cooper were reported as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
