Myrtle Beach brewery to offer free beer for getting COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidal Creek Brewhouse is offering a “shot with a chaser” next weekend.
In this case, it’s a free beer for getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the brewhouse.
This event is all about encouraging young people to get their vaccines.
“Our community has been overall super supportive of Tidal Creek and opening during a pandemic was not easy,” said Tidal Creek Brewhouse co-owner Dara Sawczuk.
Sawczuk is happy the community rallied around her business, despite opening in the middle of a global pandemic.
That’s why when the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Brewers Guild came to her with an idea to get more people vaccinated, she jumped on board.
“Now that people are getting vaccinated and coming back out, it’s making them more comfortable in supporting all of our local businesses along the Grand Strand. We just wanted to make sure they felt 100% comfortable coming back to Tidal Creek,” said Sawczuk.
Tidal Creek will pour a free beer for anyone who comes to get a shot on June 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The move is part of a statewide incentive program started by DHEC specifically geared toward 20-24-year-olds.
Data shows the age group is the least vaccinated in the state, making up less than 1% of all vaccinated individuals.
A little further north in Myrtle Beach, another vaccine program is getting ready to start up just in time for one of the city’s biggest events of the year.
Tidelands Health is setting up to make sure festival-goers at next weekend’s Carolina Country Music Fest have easy access to the vaccine.
“We’re providing testing at the event for anyone who wants to get a test before they enter the event to verify they’re negative,” said Jason Self, Director of Operations at Tidelands Health at The Market Common. “We’re also offering vaccines for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet.”
Tidelands Health is set up at Ground Zero, less than a block away from the CCMF entrance.
It’s a walk-in event, which means people can get the test or shot on their way into the concert without an appointment.
Tidelands will also have video messages playing throughout the concert to encourage people to stop by and get the shot.
“Everyone has busy lives, and now with summer coming, they have trips they’re doing with their family, events like this they are attending,” said Self. “That’s why it’s so important that we try to be at events like this where we can provide the vaccine to them.”
