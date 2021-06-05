Lake View walks off Southside Christian to win Class 1A baseball title

LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WMBF) - What a time to be a Wild Gator.
One night after the Lake View softball team won the Class 1A state championship, the Wild Gator baseball team followed suit.
Lake View rallied from down three to defeat Southside Christian, 7-6 in game two of the state finals to sweep the series.
The championship is the ninth all-time for Lake View baseball and the first since 2006.
The title caps off a remarkable year for Wild Gator athletics as the football team won the Class 1A lower state championship and both the baseball and softball teams won state titles.
