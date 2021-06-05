Horry County police searching for missing, endangered woman

Elizabeth Higgins (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | June 5, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 12:22 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing, endangered woman.

The Horry County Police Department says 28-year-old Elizabeth Higgins was last seen at 8:43 p.m. Friday near the Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach.

She’s 5′9″ and 220 pounds with black hair and green eyes. Higgins was also last seen wearing a red sundress with flowers and is considered due to health concerns, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

