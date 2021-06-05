Horry County officer remembered on anniversary of his line-of-duty death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is remembering one of their own on the 21st anniversary of his death in the line of duty.
HCPD Cpl. Dennis Lyden was killed on June 5, 2000, after being beaten during a traffic stop on Highway 544.
“Please join us today in honoring his service and his sacrifice,” the department said in a social media post, featuring photos of Lyden.
A sign commemorating Lyden’s life and service still stands along the stretch of highway where he was killed.
Lyden was 44 years old.
