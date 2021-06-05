Horry County to lift outdoor burning ban Sunday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A burn ban put in place across parts of Horry County will soon be lifted.
Officials announced Saturday that the ban will no longer be in effect for unincorporated areas of the county beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.
The ban was enacted after a recent stretch of dry and windy weather caused significant fire risks.
“We remind our citizens that even in the time when the burning ban is not in place, we ask for their consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning,” the county said in a statement. “Always remember to lean on the side of safety, and do not burn in windy or dry conditions.
Officials also say residents should continue following all burning regulations, which can be found here.
Anyone wanting to conduct an open burn in the county must contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404 before the burn begins.
