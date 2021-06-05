FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers mugginess continue this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Warm, muggy temperatures continue today along with off and on showers and storms into this afternoon. High temperatures today will be right where our seasonable averages are for early June, climbing into the low to mid 80s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also in store for today’s forecast. It won’t be a washout, but a 40% chance of rain is on the way for late morning and this afternoon.
A rinse and repeat type forecast is on the way for Sunday. Off and on showers and storms will be possible throughout tomorrow with high temperatures right around the middle 80s. There will be some lucky ones who are able to squeeze out sunshine in between breaks in the clouds and rain, so once again a washout isn’t expected.
The active pattern of rain chances will even continue into most of next week as well. With that being said, temperatures will remain right around the middle 80s. With plenty of humidity, it will still be quite muggy but at least not at our peak summer levels just yet.
