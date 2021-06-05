DHEC: S.C. records 178 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 178 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 492,194 and deaths to 8,593, officials said.
Horry County saw seven new cases and one additional death in Saturday’s report. Florence County reported just three new cases.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 deaths across the state, click here.
According to DHEC, 13,770 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 2%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
