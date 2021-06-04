Tidelands Health partnering with CCMF to offer COVID-19 vaccination, testing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health and the Carolina Country Music Fest are partnering to offer COVID-19 vaccination and testing next week ahead of the festival.
According to a Tidelands Health press release, no-cost, voluntary vaccination and testing will be available from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CCMF Will Call at Ground Zero, 904 Chester St. in Myrtle Beach.
Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Those ages 12 to 17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Festivalgoers who want to be tested and/or vaccinated can simply walk in; no appointments are needed, the release stated.
CCMF will run from Thursday, June 10, to Sunday, June 13, in Myrtle Beach. It will feature headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen, as well as 30 additional artists.
Tidelands Health will share video messages throughout the festival encouraging attendees to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others, according to the release.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.