Lake View softball defeats Dixie to win Class 1A state championship

LAKE VIEW, SC (WMBF) - For the first time since 2007, the Lake View Lady Gators can call themselves state champions. Lake View rallied to defeat Dixie, 8-2, in game two of the state championship series to clinch the title.
After trailing 2-1 in the third, a two-run home run by Spivey Evans proved to be the game winner. A bases-clearing triple by Baxleigh Arnette in the sixth inning put the nail in the coffin. The Lady Gators finish the 2021 season with a 25-5 record while winning the region, district and lower state championships en route to winning the state championship.
