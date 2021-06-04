Horry County Council pushes ahead with flooding ordinance changes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County could soon see a change to the freeboard height requirements for new homes inside flood zones.
“Right now, our flood ordinance only requires a one-foot elevation standard,” said April O’Leary, of flood advocacy group Horry County Rising.”That is failing to protect homeowners from flooding.”
She said since 2015, 500 homes have been built in 100-year flood zones across the county.
In order to protect them, she’s been pushing Horry County Council to change the current freeboard requirement for homes in flood zones from one foot to three feet.
The full proposal finally made its way ahead of the full council earlier this week.
“You’ll still be able to develop, you can still build in the swamp, so this ensures that houses are elevated high enough so when they do flood they really shouldn’t receive any type of water damage,” O’Leary said.
Two other flood-related measures we’re also presented to councilmembers.
One concerned how developers use fill to get the right elevation, while the other would change what is considered a flood zone.
“The lands that flooded in Hurricane Florence in 2018, will now receive the same level of flood protections that all other flood zones receive,” O’Leary said.
While O’Leary says her main goal is to have fewer families move into flood zones, she says these are steps to keep them protected if they do.
“This flood protection measure, this new ordinance goes as really as far as we can go to mitigate any potential flood impacts,” she said.
Council will have two more opportunities to read over the ordinances and is expected to vote on the measure June 15.
