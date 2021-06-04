Front Street Brewery in Downtown Wilmington is a craft beer destination

WILMINGTON, NC (WMBF) -The Front Street Brewery has been in Wilmington since 1995 and they we’re the seventh craft brewery to open in North Carolina.
They are known for having great brews, great food and a huge whiskey selection. They have over 400 whiskeys and over 180 of those are bourbon whiskey! Something unique they do with their whiskey is pair it with their craft beers.
The food is made from scratch daily and is southern inspired. They pair the food with the perfect craft brew!
Come along with us to explore everything they offer!
