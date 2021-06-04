Four teens killed in two-car collision in N.C.

Four teenagers are dead after a two-vehicle collision near Greenville Thursday. (Source: WRAL)
By WRAL News Staff | June 4, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 8:14 AM

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Four teenagers are dead after a two-vehicle collision near Greenville Thursday.

Troopers released the names of the victims: Abby Foster, Madison Wilson, her brother Devin Wilson and John Winstead.

According to officers, a box truck crossed the median and hit the car the teens were driving head-on. The driver of the truck, Alberto Pedraza, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle for exceeding a safe speed for the conditions.

The crash took place on US 264, south of NC 43, a little more than a mile north of Greenville city limits.

