Former Myrtle Beach mayor announces bid for Rep. Rice’s District 7 seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark Struthers McBride said Friday he is running for U.S. Rep. Tom Rice’s District 7 seat.
“After serving two terms as the Mayor of Myrtle Beach and earning a reputation for putting the safety of the city’s citizens first, I’m excited to continue my public service in the United States Congress,” McBride said in a press release.
Rice was one of ten Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January.
McBride, who served as Myrtle Beach mayor from 1998 to 2006, told WMBF News earlier this year he was considering a bid for Rice’s seat, saying he would run on a platform similar to Trump’s.
“Not only am I the only candidate with the experience to beat Tom Rice, but the people of SC-07 know that I’ve stayed active in local and federal politics since holding office and have been focused on putting America First for the better part of two decades. There is no candidate better to replace Tom Rice, and pick up President Trump’s America First torch here in South Carolina,” McBride said in the release.
The former mayor has eyed federal office before. In 2004, he ran for U.S. Senate in a primary race against future Sen. Jim DeMint.
Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson also announced his bid for Rice’s seat earlier this year.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.