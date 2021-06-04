Former Chanticleer Tarron Jackson signs rookie deal with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WMBF) - A former Chanticleer has now signed his name on the dotted line to play in the NFL.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that Coastal Carolina alum Tarron Jackson has officially signed with the team.
The deal for the rookie defensive end is for four years and worth $3.6 million, with a $190,000 signing bonus.
The Eagles selected Jackson with the 191st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Jackson had a team-high 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the Chanticleers’ 2020 season.
He’s also the program’s all-time leader in career sacks.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.