FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The active weather pattern continues as the rain chances linger through the weekend.
Expect a summerlike forecast this weekend with warm and muggy temperatures and afternoon storms. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 80s, feeling like 90° with the added humidity. We’ll see a few showers and storms develop both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, gradually winding down after sunset.
More of the same into early next week as we keep the afternoon storm chances going. Temperatures will continue to climb with a few inland spots approaching 90° late in the week. We’ll continue to improve our drought conditions with most spots seeing rain through the week.
