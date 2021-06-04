DHEC: S.C. records 119 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 119 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 492,046 and deaths to 8,585, officials said.
According to DHEC, 8,071 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 2.1%.
Of the state’s 11,281 inpatient hospital beds, 8,779 are in use for a 77.82% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 232 are COVID-19 patients, of which 69 are in ICU and 31 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
