Crews to survey possible tornado damage in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews will be heading to the Mullins area to survey damage from a possible tornado Thursday night.
According to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, reports of damage came from the Gilchrist Road area outside of Mullins.
Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service said he is also heading to the area to check out the damage.
Wallace added there is a little damage on Double Loop, which is located off Old Nichols Highway, not far from Gilchrist Road.
