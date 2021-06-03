37-year-old woman faces charges after throwing 2-year-old son out a window, Canton police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to throwing her 2-year-old son out of a window, according to Canton police.
Candace Johnson was charged with child endangerment, according to court records. She was arraigned Tuesday in Canton Municipal Court.
Johnson also tried to toss her older child, a 5-year-old boy, out of the second-story window, according to a police report.
The 2-year-old boy suffered possible internal injuries, according to the report.
The incident happened Friday at a home on Linwood Avenue SW in Canton.
Johnson told a 911 dispatcher she believed “CPS” was trying to come into her home and kill her. It’s unclear if Johnson called dispatch before or after the incident.
