US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis

An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved shooting on the top of a parking ramp in Minneapolis, Thursday June 3, 2021. One person was killed Thursday when authorities who were part of a task force that included U.S. Marshals fired their weapons after the person displayed a handgun in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, the U.S. Marshals said. (Source: Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)