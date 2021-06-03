Two Myrtle Beach men accused of smuggling contraband into SC prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Myrtle Beach men are being charged with attempting to smuggling contraband into a South Carolina prison.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says the incident happened outside the MacDougall Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Wednesday.
According to arrest warrants, authorities learned of plans to smuggling contraband into the prison within the past month.
Both suspects were then caught trespassing onto prison property and attempted to hide tobacco and cell phones behind a dumpster.
Shyquain Rashawn McCray, 24, and Anthony Hakeem Kyrique Chestnut, 21, were each charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.
