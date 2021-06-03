Trio arrested after Marlboro County deputies find meth, stolen items in search

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) - Arrests have been made in the Pee Dee after a yearlong drug investigation, according to officials.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served Thursday at a residence on Fort Street in McColl.
The search, which was connected to a drug distribution investigation, resulted in deputies finding various drugs, stolen items as well as a firearm.
Three people were taken into custody and charged by authorities:
- Joshua Ryan Berry, 29
- Charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of stolen goods
- Taylor Sha Guinn, 27
- Charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substance and possession of cocaine base
- Michael Wayne Ward, Jr., 27
- Charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substance and possession of cocaine base
All three suspects are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
Deputies also said more arrests are expected in the coming weeks.
