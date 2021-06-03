Tidelands Health doctor to become president of American Medical Association

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand doctor will soon be the president of the American Medical Association.
Dr. Gerald Harmon with Tidelands Health is set to assume his new role on June 15. He currently serves as the vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health.
Harmon previously served as the chair of the American Medical Association’s board of trustees.
“The board chairman is the boss of the AMA trustees,” Harmon said. “That board chairperson runs the AMA, but the president is the face of the AMA, the public face.”
Harmon was elected last year and has served as president-elect ever since. He said his time with the AMA has gotten him ready for this moment.
“I’ve learned a lot about leadership on my now eight years on the board of trustees. I feel experienced, I think I’m qualified and I was delighted when I was elected last year,” Harmon said.
Harmon is a military veteran who served as chief surgeon and assistant surgeon general before retiring from the National Guard and U.S. Air Force. There, he served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
Harmon outlined some of his goals as president of the AMA.
“We’re going to remove obstacles to care. I’m going to improve health outcomes across the country and I’m going to help train and help AMA-trained physicians for the 21st century in the new workforce,” he said.
Harmon will keep his role at Tidelands Health. He said it’ll be not just a great new opportunity for himself but also a great way to get Tidelands Health’s name on the national stage.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.