Silver Alert issued for missing endangered teen in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kings Mountain are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl considered to be endangered.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Amelia Caroline Upton, who goes by Amy. She was last seen in the area of Groves Street and Katherine Avenue, near Cleveland Avenue.
Police say her parents last saw her in their home around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday before they went to bed. When they woke up in the morning she was gone.
Upton is believed to have left the area walking on foot and heading west. Officials say after she was reported missing police were able to confirm she was walking toward King Street and Phifer Road.
Police say she has been diagnosed with autism and another cognitive impairment. They say she is very friendly and there is concern she may not know the difference between a stranger trying to help and someone trying to do harm.
Officers said there is no reason to believe Upton could be a considered a runaway.
It is unknown who, if anyone, she may be with.
Upton is a white female with long blonde/reddish hair and blue eyes. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She could have a tan bookbag on her and could be wearing dark-colored clothing and sandals.
Anyone who sees Upton or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Kings Mountain Police Department immediately at 704-734-0444, your local law enforcement agency or 911.
